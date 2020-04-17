Non-Dairy Popsicles

Chloe’s launched Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops, a new line of indulgent non-dairy treats inspired by classic favorites. The first oat milk pops on the market, Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops are available in three irresistible varieties: Mint Chip, Salted Caramel and Raspberry Chip. Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops are perfect for clean label seekers who still want a treat as all three varieties are dairy-free, plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and made without the artificial ingredients found in many frozen novelties. The new Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops, along with Chloe’s Coconut Dipped Pops and Chloe’s Lime Pops are plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified.

