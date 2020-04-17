Pilot Company Donates $100,000 to Support Professional Drivers

St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund aids professional drivers and their families who are out of work due to illness or injury.

Pilot Company has donated $100,000 to St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) to support professional drivers and their families in times of need, and especially through the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our country depends on professional drivers to keep our economy moving every day,” said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Company. “When professional drivers are in need, we want them to know they can depend on the help provided by the St. Christopher Fund. We must work together as an industry to ensure drivers have the resources they need to safely do their jobs, support their families and keep the supply chain moving. Despite these difficult and uncertain times, professional drivers continue to go above and beyond, and we are honored to do our part in supporting them with this donation.”

Pilot Company has partnered with SCF since 2015 to help provide relief to professional drivers when they need it most. The nonprofit organization aids professional drivers and their families who are out of work due to a recent illness or injury, the instances of which could increase as a result of the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistance from SCF may be in the form of direct payment to providers for household living expenses, such as rent/mortgage, utilities, vehicle payments and insurance. The fund also provides health and wellness programs for drivers, such as free vaccinations and smoking cessation assistance, with the aim toward preventing some medical illnesses and negative effects.

“Thank you, Pilot Company, for your generous and continued support of St. Christopher Fund,” said Shannon Currier, SCF director of philanthropy and development. “Professional drivers are facing this virus head-on as they crisscross the country delivering the essential supplies all Americans need, and this donation will help ensure that SCF will be there for our highway heroes when they need us most.”

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its industry-leading network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations provides travelers with convenient stops that offer a variety of amenities and products to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 630 restaurants, 73,000 truck parking spaces, 5,200 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network connects smaller fleets and professional drivers to the services they need at a variety of fueling locations. The energy division optimizes the sourcing and supply of fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides critical hauling and disposal services in our nation’s busiest basins as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.