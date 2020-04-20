Chevron Thanks First Responders, Food Banks With $1 Million in Gift Cards

The initiative is part of more than $12 million Chevron has committed around the world to COVID-19 response efforts.

Chevron is thanking local first responders and food banks with $1 million in Chevron and Texaco gift cards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chevron has a long history of supporting communities, particularly in times of need, by contributing to crisis response and relief efforts. This week, the company donated $1 million in Chevron and Texaco gift cards to first responders and food banks in the communities it serves as part of more than $12 million Chevron has committed around the world to COVID-19 response efforts.

“As part of our COVID-19 response efforts, Chevron is helping fuel organizations providing health and medical services, charitable food supplies, and local first responders. We appreciate the selfless work and dedication of so many helping to fight this pandemic,” said Andy Walz, President of Americas Products at Chevron. “We hope this demonstrates how grateful we are for their tireless efforts during this challenging time. The gift cards will go to non-profits in our major operating areas in the United States, including around our refineries, in major retail markets, and around our field operations. The goal is to support non-profit employees who need fuel during the crisis and thank first responders for their efforts.”

Additional U.S. initiatives: