Non-Slip Social Distancing Floor Sign

This non-slip floor sign stays down and sends the message to customers to maintain social distancing while they wait. Unlike vinyl floor decals or tape, this adhesive backing won’t leave residue or damage floors upon removal. Grippy material has been proven in years of commercial and retail use to withstand full foot traffic, floor scrubbing and disinfectant use. Leave in place and sanitize with mop or floor scrubber; can be scrubbed, vacuumed or swept off frequently without affecting performance. Sticks to most commercial floor surfaces including concrete, VCT, linoleum, ceramic tile, quarry tile and laminate flooring.

