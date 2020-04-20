Sheetz Adds Delivery Through Grubhub

The new partnership will enable Sheetz to provide delivery from 390 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Through Grubhub’s online and mobile food-ordering platform, customers can order from a variety of Sheetz’s signature Made-to-Order (MTO) menu items and Sheetz Brothers Coffee from participating store locations and have it delivered directly to their door.

To recognize this new partnership, Sheetz and Grubhub have teamed up to offer free delivery on orders over $10 (before tax, tip and fees), available to customers from April 20-26.

For the safety of its customers and drivers, Grubhub offers customers a contact-free delivery at checkout. Drivers can call and/or text the customers when they arrive and drop off their orders on the doorstep, in the lobby or in another area designated by the customer. This option is available at Grubhub.com and on the mobile app.

“Grubhub delivery allows Sheetz to continue to give customers what they want, when they want it but from the safety and comfort of their homes,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz Inc. “We will continue to innovate to serve our customers in these uncertain times as we all join together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz Inc. operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina and employs more than 18,500 people.