Baked Snack Flavors

Calbee North America is relaunching of fan favorite, Harvest Snaps Popper Duos. The already delicious kid-centric snack has been modified to fit consumers’ craving to make mindless munching a more enjoyable and healthier experience. The new featured flavors include: Yellow & White Cheddar, BBQ Ranch, and Salsa & Cheddar. Made from green peas or red lentils, Popper Duos are always baked, never fried. The brand has revamped their packaging and combined the duo of flavors into a single puff. Two flavors, one bite.

