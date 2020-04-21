RaceTrac Launches Online Ordering Platform

The c-store chain has also offered free coffee and drinks to essential workers, employee pay increases and “Grab and Go Box” options.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac has launched its new online ordering platform, which allows customers to select and order items from a RaceTrac location closest to them and pick them up within 30 minutes from the “Grab and Go Box” pass-through window.

To place an order, customers visit order.racetrac.com, 24 hours a day, seven days a week (except while the store is closed for cleaning).

Through the online ordering platform, customers will be able to:

Order directly from the RaceTrac website for pickup at a store location in closest proximity.

Select from a menu of available food, drink, alcohol and tobacco items.

Edit quantities for checkout cart.

Pick up orders from selected stores within 30 minutes using the “Grab and Go Box.”

Say their name on the order, pay at the pass-through window and receive order.

“RaceTrac is committed to the continuous support of our communities and guests through this unprecedented and uncertain time,” said Melanie Isbill, Chief Marketing Officer of RaceTrac. “Online ordering is the newest addition to the products and services we are offering to help continue to get our guests whatever gets them going while providing a safe, clean and reliable experience.”

Deemed an essential business by the Department of Homeland Security, RaceTrac stores across the South are continuing to remain open during the COVID-19 crisis providing fuel and food options for people still on the go.

Other continued actions taken to support team members, guests and the communities it serves includes:

Free coffee or fountain drinks through April 30 for all essential workers with valid ID/uniform (limit one per day). This includes all essential workers such as healthcare workers, grocery store workers, truckers, bankers and more.

“Grab and Go Box” pass-through window operational at all hours as an alternative shopping option for guests who do not wish to come inside, but would still like to purchase items.

Sneeze guards will be installed at the registers of all locations.

$3 an hour pay increase for hourly store employees.

Weekly $150 in extra pay for General Managers at the store level through April 2020.

A temporary COVID-19 leave policy allowing team members who test positive or who are required to quarantine due to this illness with an inability to work remotely to receive up to two weeks of pay.

RaceTrac holds itself to the highest food safety and cleanliness standards, and all of its more than 550 locations follow stringent hygiene and sanitation practices. In direct response to COVID-19, they are taking extra precautions and have enhanced cleaning measures, such as implementing social distancing procedures, continuously cleaning of high contact-areas, and a nightly store stand-down for cleaning and sanitization.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 550 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.