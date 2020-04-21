With a three-veggie blend as the No. 1 ingredient and a sunflower/flax seed blend as No. 2, new Simple Mills Veggie Pita Crackers, the new addition to Simple Mills’ best-selling whole-food cracker line, has no grains, no added sweeteners and no “made-in-the-lab” natural flavors typically contained in better-for-you cracker products. They are also Non-GMO Project Verified, paleo-friendly, vegan and nut-free and will be available in three flavors: Himalayan Salt, Mediterranean Herb & Roasted Red Pepper.

Simple Mills

www.simplemills.com