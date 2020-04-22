Love’s Extends Employee Benefits Amid COVID-19

Among the added benefits, all hourly store employees will receive a $2 per hour pay increase, additional paid sick time and free meals through May 12.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is extending a $2 per hour pay increase, temporary sick pay related to COVID-19 and free employee meals for all hourly store employees through May 12.

The announcement comes as dedicated team members continue to serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and also includes customer-facing hourly employees at Love’s owned hotels, Speedco and Love’s Truck Care.

“We want our team members to know how much we appreciate them,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “They’re doing a fantastic job of keeping our stores clean and stocked. As an essential business, our team members are critical to helping customers like professional truck drivers get back on the road quickly so they can deliver vital goods across the country.”

Last month, all hourly store employees received a $100 bonus, a $2 per hour pay increase, additional paid sick time in situations related to COVID-19 and free employee meals. Beginning this week, store employees can also wear jeans through May 12.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government recognized truck stops as an essential business in the fight against the virus. Dedicated team members are needed to help keep goods moving through important corridors and across the nation, and Love’s is currently hiring.

Love’s operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.