Stewart’s Switches to Compostable Straws

Stewart’s Shops recently made the switch from plastic straws to plant-based straws, which are made from corn and are 100% renewable, Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certified compostable and ASTM compliant.

In a composting environment, these straws will completely degrade in less than six months.

As a company, Stewart’s is always looking at small ways to make positive environmental impacts. This new plant-based straw will help to reduce the number of harmful plastics that end up in our environment.