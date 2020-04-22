Stuzo Awarded Top Workplace Honor

The award is based solely on employee feedback as gathered privately and anonymously through a third-party survey administrator on behalf of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Stuzo has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The award is based solely on employee feedback as gathered privately and anonymously through a third-party survey administrator on behalf of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The survey measured 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including factors such as alignment and execution.

“Our team is our greatest asset and we are thrilled that their words have afforded us the honor of being named a Top Workplace,” said Gunter Pfau, Founder & CEO, Stuzo. “Our past and continued success is due to the dedication, talent, and hard work of our team. We’re beyond proud to have such an amazing group of people at Stuzo and we remain on a constant mission to further improve our culture, team, and business performance as driven by our company values.”

The honor of receiving a Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among competitors and attract talent, which is more important than ever in today’s competitive talent market.

Stuzo is the leading provider of personalized, frictionless commerce technology solutions for everyday spend retailers, powered by its Open Commerce Platform, best-in-class partner integrations, professional and engineering services and insights platforms. Stuzo’s services include Open Commerce implementation, digital/mobile product strategy, product design and product engineering.