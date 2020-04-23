Florida C-Store for Sale by Lender Ordered Auction

The former Circle K/Mobil convenience store in Fruitland Park, Fla., includes a new 2,496-square-foot canopy with LED lighting, thee new underground fuel tanks and more.

A former Circle K/Mobil convenience store, located on US 441/27 in Fruitland Park, Fla., will be sold at auction.

Maas Companies specializes in the liquidation of convenience stores, real estate and equipment for private companies, courts, banks and lenders nationwide and is conducting the sale. The sealed bid auction deadline is May 28 at 4 p.m.

The .86 acre property has a great location on the signalized corner of US 441/27 and Picciola Cutoff Road. The business has over 37,000 cars pass by per day. The 2,720-square-foot building has stucco exterior and had a complete interior renovation in 2015.

Renovations included large food and beverage counters with all new equipment and a 10-door walk-in cooler with a beer cave. The exterior improvements completed in 2014 included a new 2,496-square-foot canopy with LED lighting and thee new underground fuel tanks with new piping/venting/submersible pumps.

The auction will offer the assets as a turn-key package; the equipment and real estate will be sold together to one buyer.

“This auction offers bidders the opportunity to enter the third largest convenience store market in the country,” said Tyler Maas, director of sales and marketing for Maas Companies. “With single store operators making up 62.1% of all c-stores, it’s a chance to buy an essential business in the heart of Florida at the bidder’s price. The property has an excellent location on a signalized corner with ingress and egress off 6 lanes of traffic. The lender is excited to now have the opportunity to sell the property and to find a new owner.”

Bidders interested in the property should contact the auction company to receive access to all the due diligence documents prior to the auction.

Potential buyers are encouraged to inspect the property during the below noted times or any time by virtual tour on May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other times are available by appointment.

Details of the sale are available at the auction website or by contacting the auction company directly at (507) 285-1444.