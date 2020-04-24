ExxonMobil Outlines COVID-19 Response

Among its initiatives, the company is providing over $600,000 in financial support and medical supplies to frontline hospitals and agencies, as well as school districts and food banks.

ExxonMobil is committed to being part of the solution to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and has focused efforts in three key areas.

First, whether in a hurricane or a pandemic, ExxonMobil is committed to safely delivering the fuel and products needed to keep truck drivers, emergency responders and other essential workers moving.

Across the U.S., thousands of employees are working every day to safely operate our five refineries and 17 fuel terminals and ensure communities have the fuel they need. In addition, the nearly 12,000 Exxon- and Mobil-branded stations in the U.S. are helping to fuel the frontline every day, including medical workers, truck drivers and others in our community. We thank them for all the work they are doing.

At its Baton Rouge refinery, the company is reimbursing 30,000 gallons of fuel for emergency response vehicles and giving gas gift cards to local health care workers.

One story of a local Mobil-branded station providing free fuel to the community is in Lowell, Mass., where two teenagers made it their birthday wish to give out free fuel to health care workers for the day.

Second, ExxonMobil is committed to producing the materials used in disinfectants and medical masks to keep its communities and healthcare workers safe when combatting this pandemic. Our chemical plants are maximizing the production of these critical raw materials.

ExxonMobil is the leading U.S. producer of isopropyl alcohol (IPA), used in disinfectants and hand sanitizer, and manufactures specialized polypropylene, used in medical masks and gowns.

It has donated isopropyl alcohol to the state of Louisiana that will be used to make nearly 100,000 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.

ExxonMobil and the Global Center for Medical Innovation (GCMI) are also helping to rapidly redesign and manufacture reusable personal protection equipment for health care workers. In this design, the filters are disposable while the main component of the mask can withstand repeated sterilization, thus prolonging the life-cycle of the product and addressing shortages of N95 masks.

Finally, ExxonMobil is providing over $600,000 in financial support and medical supplies to frontline hospitals and agencies, including the Texas Medical Center, school districts and local food banks. Donations are focused in communities where ExxonMobil employees live and work, including Houston, Baton Rouge and the Permian.

In Houston, ExxonMobil donated $250,000 to local food banks, including $50,000 in gas gift cards to help deliver one million free meals to those in need. The company also donated $100,000 for the purchase of medical masks to Texas Medical Center member hospitals and local emergency response organizations.

In New Mexico, ExxonMobil donated $100,000 to the Carlsbad Municipal School District to help facilitate the transition to online learning after schools were closed for the remainder of the year.

Around the world, ExxonMobil, along with its employees and partners, is supporting communities affected by COVID-19.