Pump Dispensed CBD Pain Relief Cream

Elixicure all-natural, non-addictive pain relief cream is designed to help reduce inflammation, swelling, aches and pains. The topical product contains cannabidiol (CBD) extract, one of the main active chemical compounds naturally found in the hemp plant and contributing to the beneficial medicinal qualities of hemp. Elixicure is also the first over-the-counter CBD topical registered with and certified by the FDA. Elixicure is available in wintergreen and lavender scents, in 8-ounce (SRP $120), two-ounce (SRP $45) and one-ounce (SRP $30) cream pump dispensers.

