Stewart’s Offers COVID-19 Relief to Nonprofits

With a longstanding history of giving back to the communities it serves, Stewart’s is encouraging nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 to reach out for additional help.

Stewart’s Shops has a longstanding history of giving back to nonprofits in the communities that it serves. During these difficult times, the need is even more prevalent, as COVID-19 has impacted different groups in different ways.

With an increased demand on services, many nonprofits are experiencing strains on budget, staffing and resources. Whether it’s a food pantry feeding families in need or a concert venue/theater uncertain about the future with ticket sales on hold for an indefinite time, there is no doubt that these current circumstances are difficult for everyone.

While there are many resources today for frontline organizations, Stewart’s has always been committed to help make its shops’ communities strong by supporting local nonprofits in many areas such as the arts, education, recreation, health, civic and social.

For those impacted in the nonprofit sector, Stewart’s wants to know how it can help. At this time, Stewart’s is encouraging nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 to reach out for additional help for sustainability online here. Grants will be given on a case by case scenario as they come in. There is no deadline for submission.