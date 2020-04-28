Love’s Opens Travel Stops in Illinois and Michigan

Love's is continuing to open new locations in order to help get customers back on the road quickly, especially professional drivers as they continue to deliver vital goods throughout the country.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has opened two travel stops in Sauget, Ill., and Watertown Township, Mich.

The Sauget, Ill., store, located off Interstate 255, adds 55 jobs and 85 truck parking spaces to St. Clair County. The Watertown Township, Mich., store, located off Interstates 69 and 96, adds 85 jobs and 116 truck parking spaces to Clinton County.

“Love’s is glad to open two new locations for customers in Illinois and Michigan,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We are continuing to open new locations in order to help get customers back on the road quickly, especially professional drivers as they continue to deliver vital goods throughout the country.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Sauget, Ill.

More than 9,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (Chester’s is temporarily closed)

85 truck parking spaces

65 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept. (temporarily closed)

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Watertown Township, Mich.

More than 9,000 square feet

Hardee’s and Subway

116 truck parking spaces

82 car parking spaces

Seven diesel bays

Nine showers

On-site Speedco

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 split between Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation Inc. in Sauget, Ill., and $2,000 to Potterville Area Schools in Watertown Township, Mich.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.

Visit www.loves.com/covid19 for updates regarding temporary changes to Love’s operations.