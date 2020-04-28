Maha Liquid Ventures has launched its first product: Maha Organic Hard Seltzer. Maha Organic Hard Seltzer is made up of 100% USDA certified organic ingredients, and the alcoholic beverage will be one of the first to feature a proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals including potassium, calcium and magnesium, among others. The new seltzer is flavored with organic fruit juice, brewed with cascara and sea salt, and has no added sugars. Maha Organic Hard Seltzer is available in three flavors — raspberry, tangerine yuzu, and black cherry — each with 4.2% ABV and 110 calories.

Maha Liquid Ventures

www.drinkmaha.com