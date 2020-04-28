PepsiCo, Bang Energy Maker Sign Exclusive US Distribution Agreement

The alliance, which is effective immediately, is set to significantly increase distribution of the Bang beverage lineup.

PepsiCo and Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VPX), the manufacturer of Bang Energy drinks, have entered into an exclusive alliance for PepsiCo to distribute the portfolio of Bang Energy beverages in the U.S.

“The combined power of our two organizations will be a meteoric partnership — one for the beverage history books,” said Bang Energy CEO Jack Owoc. “Bang is committed to serving zero-calorie, highly effective innovation and exceeding our consumers’ expectations. When it comes to the category, we have invented the future by reinventing the game.”

Bang has been a welcome disruption to the energy category, delivering great-tasting energy drinks that give consumers more of what they want and less of what they don’t want, and has quickly rocketed to the third-largest brand in the energy category. Representing the proliferation of the energy category, Bang Energy was also the single-largest contributor to overall Liquid Refreshment Beverage growth in 2019, according to IRI.

“In the ultra-competitive energy category, Bang Energy has thrived, pioneering the performance energy segment and attracting the next-generation of energy consumers,” said PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO Kirk Tanner. “This alliance plays a central role in PepsiCo’s overall energy-beverage strategy and enables us to significantly accelerate the distribution of Bang Energy to meet rising consumer demand.”

The Bang Energy brand was introduced in 2012 and is carried in more than 200,000 outlets in the U.S. with products designed to provide functional benefits to the next generation of energy consumers.