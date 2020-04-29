7-Eleven Expands Delivery Offer With Third-Party Providers

7-Eleven, along with delivery companies Postmates, DoorDash and Favor Delivery, now offers the service in more than 90% of participating U.S. stores.

In addition to its proprietary 7NOW delivery app, 7-Eleven is now partnering with national delivery platforms Postmates, DoorDash and Favor Delivery in Texas to make delivery from 7-Eleven stores available to as many customers as possible.

With this expansion, 7-Eleven and delivery companies offer on-demand ordering in more than 90% of participating U.S. 7-Eleven stores. For added peace of mind, customers can request contactless delivery for their orders, and they will be left at the door.

“How convenience is defined is completely different today than it was just a month ago,” said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven Chief Operating Officer. “Our customers are now looking for more convenient shopping solutions at home. Every day, 7-Eleven is working hard to come up with new ways to ensure that people can still get the products they need and want in the most convenient way for them.”

Milk, bread and eggs, pizza and a Slurpee drink, fresh sandwiches and some 7-Select chips, coffee and a pastry, cold medicine, grocery items and even energy shots, 7-Eleven has what customers need when they’re hunkered down at home or working an essential job.

Postmates, DoorDash and Favor are all app-based platforms that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play or accesses by visiting their websites. Shoppers simply go to their preferred delivery platform, search and select 7-Eleven from the list of retailers, click on products to order and pay in the app.

On DoorDash, 7-Eleven can also be found in the ‘Convenience’ tab at the top of the app. Deliveries will be sourced from the most convenient store, and a nearby courier will fulfill the customer’s order.

Customers can also now search “7-eleven near me” across Google Search, Google Maps and Google Assistant to order from 7-Eleven locations.

“7-Eleven customers crave convenience and that’s what we’re here for, especially now when more customers are looking to get what they need without leaving their house,” said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven VP of Digital and Head of Delivery. “Expanding the marketplace beyond our stores has been a strategic goal, and these extraordinary times have accelerated our efforts to get the products our customers want and need to them as safely as possible.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.