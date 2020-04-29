FriendShip Stores Supports its Communities

The c-store chain has leveraged its supply chain to secure and donate hard-to-find items to hospitals, homeless shelters and other local agencies.

Ohio-based FriendShip Stores has increased its efforts to support the local communities that it serves, fine-tuning its supply chain management processes to secure and donate hard-to-find items to hospitals, homeless shelters and other local organizations.

Finding and securing key supplies has not been easy. Fourth-generation family member Chelsea Carvalho, was recently tasked with leading supply chain management for emergency supplies and quickly turned chaos into a fine tuned machine.

“Having to supply critical materials to support hundreds of employees at our stores as well as to our transport, propane, facilities and corporate divisions was daunting,” said Carvalho. “But through teamwork and communication, we have turned a challenge into a strength.”

When the going gets tough, this 70-year-old, fourth-generation family owned and operated company falls back on its roots that founder Virgil Beck established in 1950. Taking care of the community’s families, businesses and farms continues to be its guiding philosophy.

“We recognized early on during this pandemic, that our sole focus is to support our people and our communities. We have great supply chain partners like H.T. Hackney, GFS Foods, Cintas and City Services to name a few, and we have teamed up with them and others to secure critical cleaning and safety supplies for our stores and our communities,” said Dean Beck, co-owner and Sr. VP of Beck Branded Fuels. “We have been able to secure additional supplies such as gloves and even toilet paper, and have been reaching out to community agencies and hospitals and donating these hard to get items.”

Founded by Virgil Beck in 1950, Beck Suppliers Inc. is a family owned and operated retail and wholesale petroleum marketer. The company distributes Marathon, Sunoco, BP, Shell and Valero motor fuels to independent retailers as well as to its company operated FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen stores. Beck Propane & Fuels distributes propane and heating oil to thousands of Midwest homes and businesses. Beck Fuel Systems specializes in the installation and removal of petroleum fueling systems, and Beck Car Wash Systems installs, maintains, supports and operates car washes.