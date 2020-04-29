Rutter’s Partners With Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence

The c-store chain aims to raise awareness for domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting access to help on digital screens in-store and at the pump, as well as on social media.

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s has teamed up with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic by promoting access to help on their in-store digital screens, digital screens at the pump, as well as on social media.

According to the PCADV, with many citizens forced to stay at home due to the pandemic, convenience stores are one of the few outlets where victims will have an opportunity to get the information they need and seek help.

“While this is a difficult time for many during the pandemic, we can’t lose sight of other issues going on in our society, such as domestic violence,” said Chris Hartman, Rutter’s Director of Fuels, Forecourt & Advertising. “At Rutter’s we’re always looking for how we can help support our communities, which is why we partnered with the PCADV. We want to help spread a message of hope to those shopping our stores.”

Rutter’s is helping to spread the message to the many communities they serve at all 76 of its Pennsylvania locations.

“As life-sustaining businesses, convenience stores, like Rutter’s, may offer a few minutes of respite outside the home for someone who is experiencing abuse,” said Julie Bancroft, Chief Public Affairs Officer for the PCADV. “Free and confidential help remains available during the COVID-19 crisis. We’re so grateful for Rutter’s commitment to help keep Pennsylvania’s families safe by amplifying this message and displaying signage with hotline information at its locations.”

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores with 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.