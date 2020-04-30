NATSO Partners With IFA to Keep Drivers Informed on Food Options

Travel centers are committed to remaining open 24 hours per day to provide food, fuel, parking and the other essential amenities professional drivers need.

NATSO, the national association representing truckstops and travel plazas, announced that it has partnered with the International Franchise Association (IFA) to share information with truck drivers about available food options at truckstops and travel plazas nationwide.

Thousands of truckstops and travel centers house restaurant franchises that have adapted their operations to offer food for truck drivers through take-out and curbside delivery as many state and local governments have restricted sit-down dining.

“NATSO and its members are committed to ensuring that the heroic truck drivers serving America during this national pandemic have access to as many food options as possible,” said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. “We are proud to feed the nation’s truck drivers, and through this partnership, truck drivers can more readily find food and meals in specific geographic areas.”

“Franchise businesses represent some of America’s most loved and trusted brands,” said Robert Cresanti, IFA President and CEO. “America’s truckers are keeping our economy moving during COVID-19, and we’re excited to partner with NATSO to increase their access to meals while on the road.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the restaurant industry, has resulted in more limited options for fresh, hot meals for truck drivers. Chester’s is able to fill that void, and we are committed to serving fresh fried chicken and homestyle sides in our truckstop and travel plaza locations whenever possible,” said William Culpepper, Vice President of Marketing at Chester’s. “During the COVID-19 crisis, we have worked hard and fast to support our operators by developing marketing assets uniquely suited to this new world where dining rooms are closed and purchasing behaviors are changing. Some examples of our efforts include our ‘Curbside Pickup’ signage, ‘Open for Chicken’ exterior banners, and our ‘10 Tenders for $10 promotion.’”

“We are grateful for our nation’s truck drivers, believe that they are vital to our economy, and they need access to food while on the road delivering critical supplies to hospitals, retailers, restaurants and other essential businesses,” said Kurt Kane, President, U.S. and Chief Commercial Officer of The Wendy’s Company. “Several weeks ago, Wendy’s introduced a new walk-up curbside ordering procedure to accommodate customers with oversized vehicles, like truck drivers and first responders, while many of our dining rooms are temporarily closed. To further communicate this option, we added a pop-up window with this information to the Wendy’s app. These changes have helped truck drivers and others with oversized vehicles gain access to our restaurants.”