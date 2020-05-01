BP Selects Patriot Capital as Preferred EMV Financing Partner

Patriot Capital has strong relationships with distributors and installers nationwide, which will create a seamless solution for BP’s jobber and dealer network to finance fuel dispensers.

BP leadership announced its financing partnership with Patriot Capital Corporation at the BPAMA convention in Miami Beach last month, stressing the importance of the EMV deadline and how Patriot Capital would be a reliable partner to make the process fast and simple.

Patriot Capital is an equipment finance and leasing company. Founded in 2000 by current President Chris Santy, the company delivers fast and affordable business equipment financing and leasing solutions to the convenience store and commercial petroleum industry.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with such a reputable name in the retail petroleum industry,” said Santy. “We’re looking forward to serving their network of jobbers and dealers with the same benefits we have provided for 20 years in the industry.”

BP turned to Patriot Capital to find a solution to support the financial requirements of its jobbers and dealers. Patriot Capital has strong relationships with distributors and installers nationwide, which will create an easy and seamless solution for BP’s jobber and dealer network to finance fuel dispensers at extremely attractive rates.

“I appreciate BP’s commitment to supporting its jobbers and dealers, especially with the urgency to be EMV compliant by the October 2020 deadline,” said Sandy.