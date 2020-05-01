Clipper Provides Face Masks, Thermometers to Companies in Need

The company has also donated tens of thousands of masks to restaurants and organizations in need like World Central Kitchen.

Clipper Corporation is supplying face masks and no-touch thermometers to restaurants, grocery chains, retail stores and foodservice companies in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the core product line of Clipper’s foodservice branch traditionally includes items like hot pans, fry baskets and plates, Lina Hu, the company’s CEO organized a pivot when she saw the need for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Leveraging a proprietary distribution network, Clipper has turned on a dime, manufacturing millions of masks within just one week. First, Clipper provided these products to their partners, who they have been serving for over 25 years, including brand names like Red Lobster, Burger King and Denny’s. Now the company has ample stock of these supplies and can ship to customers in need with a very short turnaround time. Clipper has also donated tens of thousands of masks to restaurants and organizations in need like World Central Kitchen.

“Since the company’s inception, it has always been a priority of mine to support the communities we serve in whatever ways that we can,” said Hu. “It is my ongoing goal to identify needs that must be met and answer that call as swiftly and effectively as possible. In this unprecedented situation, we are happy to be able to be a part of helping keep people safe and able to run their businesses during this time.”

Burger King was Clipper’s first customer over 25 years ago and today continues to be a key strategic partner for the company. They were one of the first partners to reach out to Clipper to supply their PPE needs.

“The safety of workers and customers is our number one priority,” said Joel Neikirk, CEO of Restaurant Services Inc. the Supply Chain COOP for Burger King North America. “We are grateful to Clipper for turning on a dime to provide the supplies needed to keep our restaurants running and our associates protected.

The disposable masks are 3 ply, with elastic earloops and nose bridge strips. The Clipper Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers use infrared technology to detect thermal radiation for measuring human body temperature. It is noncontact, highly accurate, extremely fast and has an audible over-temperature alarm.

To inquire about ordering these supplies, contact Clipper by email [email protected] or by calling (310) 533-8585.

Founded in 1994, Clipper Corporation is recognized as a leading global distributor and manufacturer of uniforms and corporate apparel as well as restaurant supplies for national and global chains, including Burger King, Yum Brands, Winn Dixie and Darden Restaurants, among others. Clipper specializes in bringing its customers creative solutions, high-quality products and exceptional value. In 2013, Clipper expanded its portfolio of brands through an exclusive licensing agreement with Viking Range. Clipper is the exclusive licensee for Viking, producing consumer cookware, bakeware, cutlery and gadgets delivering on the Viking promise of “Professional Performance For Your Home.”