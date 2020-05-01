Enmarket Acquisition Marks 50 South Carolina Stores

The new store offers technology-based amenities including Skip Frictionless Checkout as well as Enmarket’s loyalty program Enjoy Rewards and enPay.

Savannah, Ga.-based Enmarket bought the former Tiger Express #14 store at 2265 Boundary St. in Beaufort, S.C., bringing its total outlets to 50 stores in South Carolina.

“The location is a strategic part of our growth plan in the Beaufort area,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. “Highway 21 is a heavily commuted artery connecting Charleston and Beaufort, making this location a prime opportunity for us.”

The 4,475-square-foot store has reopened after new fuel dispensers were installed and the interior was outfitted with improvements such as Enmarket’s popular bean-to-cup coffee brewers.

The location will undergo a more comprehensive renovation before the end of the year. The prime feature of the remodel will be the installation of Enmarket’s signature Eatery restaurant. The existing car wash will be updated as well. The store is expected to stay open throughout the remodel.

The Beaufort store offers technology-based amenities including Skip Frictionless Checkout, which lets customers skip lines at the cash register and pay via their cell phones, as well as Enmarket’s loyalty program Enjoy Rewards and enPay. Customers will find the stores well stocked, including fresh food and healthy snacks. The store offers unleaded, mid grade, premium and diesel fuels.

Enmarket, Savannah’s largest convenience store chain, employs more than 1,300 people and operates 125 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and a fast casual restaurant as the 49th largest convenience store operator in the country. Founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1963, the retailer operates convenience stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company is committed to giving back to the community through many charitable contributions and volunteer efforts, offering fresh food, healthy snacks and competitively priced quality fuel as part of its mission to enrich life.