Alto-Shaam Supports C-Store Foodservice Programs Amid COVID-19

Alto-Shaam continues to provide a full system of solutions for convenience stores and is critical to supporting the segment as it strives to deliver hot, fresh food for essential workers.

Fresh, high quality food is a key differentiator for convenience stores looking to grow their foodservice offering and has compounded in recent times by the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic has in turn served to highlight the benefit of cooking and holding systems that are easy to install and even easier to operate, often with programmable, easy to use controls — requiring little to no staff training.

Alto-Shaam’s solutions include easy-to-install equipment that delivers consistent food quality — from multi-cook ovens to heated holding cabinets and merchandisers.

At the heart of Alto-Shaam’s equipment solution is its exclusive Vector Multi-Cook Ovens, which allow c-store operators to cook a variety of food items simultaneously and simplify steps in food production. Half-sized models (H Series) are able to be placed anywhere and are ventless, waterless and compact. With Structured Air Technology, these ovens cook food at the highest quality, two times faster than conventional technology to keep up during peak hours.

A critical component of a self-serve or full-serve c-store solution, Alto-Shaam hot holding cabinets, drawers and merchandisers ensure food remains hot without degrading food quality.

Holding cabinets are stackable with other equipment, including Vector ovens or heated shelf merchandisers — further supporting a better grab-and-go experience while boosting impulse sales. At the other end of the temperature scale, Alto-Shaam’s QuickChiller blast chillers chill prepare food for cold take-home meals, further supporting sales and reducing food waste.

Alto-Shaam Vice President of National Accounts Leslie Banados said this is just one of the many ways in which Alto-Shaam is looking to help support essential workers.

“Whether your c-store is looking to introduce a foodservice program or build on an existing program, Alto-Shaam is your partner with the experience, resources and equipment solutions to meet your needs,” said Banados. “From bakery programs at breakfast to pizza or chicken programs at dinner — plus lunch and snacks in between—we’re dedicated to supporting c-stores in the development of food programs to help feed essential workers and everyday heroes during this time.”

