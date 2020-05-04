Choice Market to Remove Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles From Stores by 2021

The Denver chain will install FloWater Refill Stations at all of its locations, enabling customers to refill their reusable water bottles and other containers.

In an effort to reduce plastic waste, Denver-based Choice Market has committed to eliminating all single-use plastic water bottles from its stores by 2021.

Choice will be installing FloWater Refill Stations at all of its locations. FloWater has saved more than 300 million plastic water bottles from entering the nation’s oceans, rivers, lakes and landfills.

The FloWater Refill Station technology transforms tap water into better-tasting water, while removing up to 99.9% of all impurities, viruses, toxins and heavy metals. Fully self-sanitizing and with no-contact dispensing nozzles, the FloWater Refill Stations mean that Choice customers can now refill their reusable water bottles and other containers safely.

“At Choice, there’s nothing more important than the communities we serve,” said Choice Market Founder and CEO Mike Fogarty. “Single-serve plastic water bottles are one of the leading items sold in our industry and yet most of these bottles end up in the landfill or the ocean. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with FloWater to provide our customers with its convenient, great tasting water solution while also reducing our plastic footprint.”

In addition to having FloWater Refill Stations, Choice will offer FloWater’s new, infinitely recyclable aluminum multi-use water bottles for just $2.99 each, making it easy for customers to grab a drink of water, even if they have forgotten their own refillable.

“We are thrilled to work with Choice to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles from their stores, while providing their customers a great-tasting, safe and sustainable drinking water option,” said FloWater CEO and Co-Founder Rich Razgaitis. “For the same price as a single-use plastic water bottle, consumers can now opt for the FloWater Multi-Use bottle and refill over and over again using the same bottle. In the process, we dramatically reduce single-use plastic waste and eliminate the unnecessary shipping of water, while providing retailers and consumers an option for a sustainable ‘Grab and Go’ drinking water solution.”

Choice currently has two locations in the Denver metro area with three additional locations opening by the end of 2020. Choice is currently offering same-day, contactless pickup and delivery.