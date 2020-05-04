Dining Services Introduces Fresh Bar Concept

Available for takeout only during the COVID-19 pandemic, the new concept includes a poke bar, wellness bowls, Buddha bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and kombucha.

While there aren’t as many people living on the Central Washington University (CWU) campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those who are still have to eat. CWU Dining Services is doing everything it can to ensure they’re eating well.

For starters, Dining Services recently introduced its new Fresh Bar concept in the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC), serving up a variety of healthy food options for students and staff who continue to visit the dining halls every day.

Selections include a poke bar, wellness bowls, Buddha bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and kombucha.

“Fresh Bar offers a mix of some of our most popular products, and our guests have really enjoyed it so far,” said Dean Masuccio, director of Dining Services. “We’re also trying to introduce some daily features to keep our guests excited.”

For example, Campus Executive Chef Joe Ritchie and his team have been preparing a number of pop-up menu items, taking advantage of the produce being harvested from the Wildcat Neighborhood Farm. They’re also offering comfort food staples like all-day breakfast, hamburgers, french fries and chicken tenders.

Because there currently are no dine-in options, demand for grab-and-go salads, wraps and sandwiches also has remained steady. The Dining Services experience may be slightly different this spring, but there’s enough familiarity that the regulars still feel right at home.

“The students have adapted very well, and they have been enjoying the interactions with our staff when they come in,” Masuccio said. “As brief as that experience is, we’re trying to make the best of it.”

He added that his staff has adjusted nicely to the temporary transition to takeout-only services. The entire team has banded together to help Dining Services provide quality food essentials to those who remain on campus this spring.

“We’re using this time to prepare us for reopening when things get back to normal,” Masuccio said. “We expect to be stronger, more organized, and more efficient so we can serve the campus community even better than before.”