May 2020 issue: Choice Market’s Omnichannnel Approach

The tech forward company is crafting a uniform experience across platforms while leading with prepared foods and investing in cutting-edge technology, including its own delivery service and vision-based autonomous checkout.

Choice Market isn’t letting a pandemic impede its plans for 2020. If anything, COVID-19 has increased consumer demand for seamless delivery of convenience products, fresh prepared foods and autonomous, contactless checkout — the chain’s top initiatives.

With two locations in Denver, and two more set to debut this year, Choice Market is making a name for itself by leading with an upscale fresh menu and cutting-edge technological advancements.

When its third c-store opens this June?, Choice will launch its second-generation design and omnichannel platform that updates its mobile app and e-commerce website to allow customers to order — not only prepared foods — but the c-store chain’s entire SKU selection of convenience products for delivery.

The third location will feature electric vehicle charging, a bike share, a new interior layout and a revamp of its prepared-food ordering kiosks.

“One of the big things we’re working on is a full digital transformation for our app, e-commerce website and in-store kiosk,” said Mike Fogarty, owner and founder of Choice Market. All are set to offer a uniform experience for customers, so shoppers receive the same experience regardless of how they shop.

But Choice has an even bigger transformation up its sleeve for the opening of its fourth c-store, scheduled for the second half of 2020. It has joined forces with a strategic tech partner to pilot “full-vision self-checkout,” at its fourth store, which it also plans to extend to future sites. The fully-autonomous checkout experience will be driven by artificial intelligence (AI) vision-based technology that tracks products as customers select them.