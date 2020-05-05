Rutter’s Launches 2020 Fuel Sweepstakes

The c-store chain extended this year’s sweepstakes an extra month, through September 27, and will reward their VIP customers with over $50,000 in cash and prizes.

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s kicked off the summer season with the launch of its 2020 Summer Fuelin’ Up Sweepstakes on April 27. The 78-store chain extended this year’s sweepstakes an extra month, through September 27, and will reward their VIP customers with over $50,000 in cash and prizes.

“We love rewarding our loyal customers at Rutter’s,” said Robert Perkins, Rutter’s VP of Marketing. “With the difficult times our country is currently going through, what better way to enjoy the summer than by stopping for your favorite items at Rutter’s and getting a chance to win free drinks, free food, and cash!”

To participate, customers must be registered as a Rutter’s Rewards VIP member, which can be done through Rutter’s new Mobile App or by visiting www.rutters.com.

For each participating item purchased at any Rutter’s location, the customer will receive digital game tickets emailed directly to their inbox. Tickets will reveal sweepstakes entries and instant prizes. Prizes include free food and drinks from participating companies, including Kunzler, Coke, Pepsi, the Rutter’s Beverage Company, and many more.

Sweepstakes entries, in the form of collect to win game pieces and online drawings, allow customers to win weekly $100 gift cards, free Rutter’s coffee for a year, free fountain beverages for a year and free fuel for a year, along with $2,000 in Rutter’s gift cards and the Grand Prize of a $5,000 Rutter’s gift card.

Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.