Kellogg Donates Over $10 Million to COVID-19 Hunger Relief

Through its global Kellogg’s® Better Days purpose platform, Kellogg and its charitable funds have now donated more than $10 million in food and funds to global COVID-19 hunger relief efforts.

In total, the company’s contributions are aiding the following organizations around the world: The Global FoodBanking Network, supporting food banks across Asia, Europe and Latin America; European Food Banks Federation, supporting food banks across Europe; Feeding America, supporting 200 food bank locations across the U.S. and Food Banks Canada, supporting 500 food banks across Canada.

Kellogg is thankful for its global food bank partners, with whom it works to feed people in need. In every market, food banks are stretched to their limits. They’re providing more food to more people and need our help now more than ever.

In addition to its corporate contributions, KAFH is providing a donation to the following organizations that are on the front line of the crisis:

No Kid Hungry: No Kid Hungry will be making emergency grants to support local efforts like home delivered meals, pop-up meals programs, school and community pantries, backpack programs, and other steps to help reach children and families who lose access to meals. We will increase our investment to this great organization. United Way of Metro Chicago: Kellogg’s local partners at United Way of Metro Chicago and the Chicago Community Trust launched the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund. This fund will help provide flexible resources to community-based organizations in Cook and DuPage counties that supply essential support to the households whose incomes are most impacted by coronavirus. Our donation will support access to emergency food and basic supplies, among other things. Northern Illinois Food Bank (NIFB): As a presenting sponsor of the Food Bank’s Foodie 5K, Kellogg’s helped to pivot the event to a virtual race and raise critical funds to support the Food Bank’s operations during this time of increased need. NIFB is bagging nearly 10,000 emergency food boxes a week during this crisis so support is more critical than ever.



“Kellogg’s has proudly donated over $10M globally in food and funds to COVID-19 hunger relief efforts that are helping those most severely impacted by this pandemic, including organizations specifically supporting our Away From Home industry like No Kid Hungry. Additionally, I’ve been heartened by our own team members showing a tremendous outpouring of support within their own communities during this unprecedented time,” said Wendy Davidson, President, Kellogg’s Away from Home.

In addition, Kellogg’s is encouraging other ways for employees and partners to help:

to The Global FoodBanking Network. Every $1 donated helps distribute 15 meals to people in food-insecure communities. Visit feedingamerica.org to support a local food bank

To learn more about the company’s global COVID-19 hunger relief efforts, visit Kelloggs.com/HeartAndSoul.