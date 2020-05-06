Kwik Chek Relaunches Loyalty App

The new app enables customers to earn more points for food, fuel, as well as the ability to use the points as cash inside the store or cents off at the pump.

Texas-based Kwik Chek has relaunched its loyalty app and is streamlining the signup process. The new app will enhance the chain’s kwikcard Rewards loyalty program, and customers will can earn more points for food, fuel, as well as the ability to use the points as cash inside the store or cents off at the pump.

Through the new kwikchek app, customers will now have the ability to become a loyalty member and sign up for their kwikcard Rewards payment card directly within the app, rather than picking up a rewards card in-store and enrolling online.

“Convenience is our main priority at Kwik Chek,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of Kwik Chek Food Stores. “We wanted to push the limits of technology and innovation to ensure our customers are getting the most out of kwikcard Rewards by making the sign up and user experience as easy as possible. Shifting our kwikcard Rewards program to be completely mobile will give customers the ultimate savings experience.”

On top of earning points for fuel savings on specially-marked items, the new kwikcard Rewards program will allow customers to earn points when they purchase fresh-made food from any Kwik Chek location with food service. Customers will now have the choice to use their points as cents off gas at the pump or use it as cash inside the store.

Each time a customer purchases food, they will receive four points per food item. One point can be redeemed for one cent off per gallon of gas. Customers receive 100 points when they register for kwikcard Rewards, which can be redeemed for $1 off per gallon of gas (20 gallon max) or $1 off an in-store transaction.

Along with the new features, the kwikchek app will continue to offer mobile payment at the register, as well as at the pump. Customers are able to turn on and authorize the gas pump from their cell phone, and pay for the whole transaction through the app and from their car; no buttons necessary. Kwik Chek’s mobile payment is proprietary technology powered by P97, making Kwik Chek one of the only convenient stores to offer this payment option.

Kwik Chek is also upping the ante on coupon savings for customers. Powered by Koupon Media, the convenience store chain is able to offer exclusive digital coupons on candy, snacks, drinks, tobacco products and more through the kwikchek app. The coupons conveniently appear right inside the app as a one-time use barcode that can be scanned at the register.

Kwik Chek is already working on additional loyalty benefits in 2020, including mobile ordering for fresh-made food.

“Making the consumer journey as easy as possible is in the forefront of our minds and our goals for 2020,” said Smartt. “The natural next step is mobile food ordering, where customers can order food through our app and pick it up at their convenience, either by curbside pick up or coming inside the store. This is an important destination for Kwik Chek to reach, as well as for the convenience store industry as a whole.”

Kwik Chek Food Stores is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, and is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, grocery stores and quick food operations. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, Kwik Chek serves more than 4,000 items, including fresh-made food, cold drinks and grab-and-go snacks.