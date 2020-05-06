Sparkling Vodka Soda

CANTEEN brings together vodka & sparkling water into a singular product that offers consumers portable canned vodka + sodas with authentic and bold flavor and contain no carbs, no sugar, no sodium and are gluten free. The initial lineup of all-natural flavors includes Watermelon, Lime, Black Cherry, Grapefruit and the sleeper hit, Cucumber Mint. Each is 99 calories. While most hard seltzers that dominate the news lately are made with malt beer or fermented white sugar as their alcohol base, CANTEEN intends on educating consumers that vodka + soda beverages simply taste better and are worth the switch.

CANTEEN Spirits

www.drinkcanteen.com