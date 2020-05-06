VERC Rolls Out Its First CBD Wellness Outlet

Store within a store is partnership with Vermont’s Ceres Natural Remedies, includes plans for space in all of c-store chain’s more than 30 locations.

VERC Enterprises this week opened its first CBD Wellness Store, located within its Plymouth outlet at 131 Commerce Way, in Plymouth, Mass.

The May 4, opening of the CBD Wellness Store in Plymouth is the first of many planned CBD outlets for the company. VERC Enterprises CEO Leo Vercollone said that his company has been partnering with the Burlington, Vermont-based Ceres Natural Remedies with a goal of bringing CBD products to its more than 30 locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The CBD Wellness Store is the first of its kind located within a convenience store anywhere in the region. The outlet at VERC offers a full Ceres Natural Remedies retail store that sells CBD, as well as offers. In addition to product, the store will provide to the public extensive educational opportunities on the health benefits of CBD, including Demo Days every Saturday.

VERC said in a statement that Ceres’ plant-based product is lab tested, consistent and hand-crafted in Vermont.

“Our commitment is to bring the best quality product to our stores,” said Vercollone, adding, “and we have partnered with a company that has demonstrated operational excellence over several years, that invests in training and in education for both staff and the general public, and one with an investment in and commitment to our region.”

Vercollone said his company is proud to be partnering with Ceres Natural Remedies in opening the region’s first CBD Wellness Center.

“Our new CBD Wellness Center is focused on providing the community with lab-tested CBD options for everyone’s budget,” said Vercollone. “By learning more about CBD for yourself, loved ones and family pets, our goal is to make plant-based health and wellness convenient and affordable.”

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a plant-derived compound known as a phytocannabinoid, primarily found in the flowers of the hemp/cannabis plant. Studies point to CBD as potentially providing a range of therapeutic benefits, including alleviation of pain, anxiety, seizures and inflammation. CBD is non-intoxicating, meaning that it does not cause the “high” associated with THC in cannabis products.

Founded in 2014 in Burlington, Ceres Natural Remedies now operates a pair of additional locations, in Middlebury and Brattleboro. The Brattleboro location includes the first CBD drive thru on the East Coast. Ceres distributes it line of CBD products throughout New England.

VERC Enterprises is a family-owned and independent convenience store chain that employs nearly 400 people and supplies consumers with Mobil, Gulf, Irving and Shell gasoline products.