Rutter’s Donates $50,000 to Support Diabetes Research

This donation to the Central Pennsylvania Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will aid in the ongoing research to deliver therapies for people with type 1 diabetes.

Rutter’s donated $50,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) to provide funding for type 1 diabetes research.

With COVID-19 having a bigger health impact on those with diabetes, Rutter’s understands how critical the funding for diabetic research is for those afflicted. This donation from Rutter’s will aid in the ongoing research to deliver life-changing therapies for people with type 1 diabetes.

Further, each year the JDRF selects an honoree who exemplifies a deep commitment to public service and a desire to help others. This year they selected Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO, as their 2020 Honoree.

“We’re so glad that we’re able to help out this great foundation during a difficult time for our communities,” stated Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of everyone at Rutter’s. Through Rutter’s Children’s charities, we will continue our commitment of giving back to benefit children in our communities.”

The Central Pennsylvania JDRF is focused on research to help fight juvenile diabetes, with the hopes of eliminating the disease for future generations of children.

“JDRF is so thankful for Rutter’s support and commitment to our vision of a world without type 1 diabetes,” said Kristie Davis, Development Director at the Central PA JDRF. “As a family organization, Rutter’s realizes the impact type 1 diabetes has on families in our region each and every day, and they are eager to make a difference. We believe that together we can find a cure for this disease that profoundly affects millions of Americans each year.”

Rutter’s plans to continue its annual charitable giving programs benefiting local communities. In 2019, Rutter’s was able to donate more than $1.1 million to local charities and hopes to top that number in 2020.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania, which operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.