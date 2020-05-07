Sheetz Extends Extra Compensation for Store Employees Until June 4

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, Sheetz has made the decision to extend the $3 per hour pay increase to showcase its gratitude to its employees.

In March, Sheetz announced that it would pay an additional $3 per hour to its store employees until April 23, 2020. As the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, Sheetz has made the decision to extend the pay increase to showcase its gratitude to its employees.

“This extension is to express our continued gratitude for our hard working employees,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz Inc. “We are so proud of the way they have pulled together to serve the community during this unprecedented time.”

As an essential business, Sheetz is committed to staying open to serve the needs of the communities it calls home. Sheetz is grateful for the dedication and commitment of its employees, who work 24/7/365, providing total customer focus, especially during these challenging times. The health and well-being of its team members, customers and the communities remains a top priority as the situation around COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of all Americans.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz is one of the fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains in the U.S., with more than 18,500 employees. The company operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.