7-Eleven to Enter Cambodian Market in 2021

7-Eleven has signed a master franchise agreement with CP ALL (Cambodia) Co. Ltd., an indirect subsidiary of CP ALL Public Company Limited, to develop and operate 7-Eleven stores in Cambodia.

The first Cambodian 7-Eleven-branded convenience store is expected to open in Phnom Penh in 2021. The master franchisee plans to construct stores, modernizing the small-retail environment and bringing greater convenience to shoppers, backed by the world’s largest convenience retailing brand.

In 1988, CP ALL was established to operate 7-Eleven stores in Thailand under an exclusive licensing agreement with 7-Eleven Inc. The first Thailand 7-Eleven store opened in Bangkok in 1989, and CP ALL now operates close to 12,000 stores in the country, second only to Japan in the world.

Internationally popular products, beverages, snacks and immediately consumable fresh foods with recipes developed for regional tastes will be part of the convenience offerings for Cambodian shoppers.

“In the past several years, Cambodia’s economy has experienced dramatic growth, and in 2019 was projected to become the fastest-growing economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). CP ALL has done a tremendous job growing the 7-Eleven brand in Thailand, and I can think of no one better to bring our brand of convenience to consumers in Cambodia,” said 7-Eleven Inc. President and CEO Joe DePinto. “This relationship also promises to bring additional jobs and economic opportunities throughout Cambodia.”

CP ALL has successfully operated 7-Eleven stores in Thailand for over 30 years, and the brand has become part of popular Thai culture. The stores there serve as one-stop destinations for beverages, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, financial services such as banking and bill payment, digital technology and delivery — all which the company plans to replicate for Cambodian customers.

