Asheville Hemp Project Shows Hospitality to Displaced Workers

Asheville Hemp Project (AHP), an Asheville, NC-based hemp cultivator will donate 50% of online sales to a nonprofit organization that helps service sector workers who have been adversely affected by the steep economic crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help those workers make ends meet, AHP will donate to the NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund, founded and managed through the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that has provided financial assistance to hospitality employees and students for more than a decade.

“We are also very concerned about the fate of our community during the pandemic,” said AHP Co-founder Leslie Hoffman. “Much of the economy of the greater Asheville area relies on the hospitality sector, and with all non-essential businesses closed, most restaurant workers are staying home with no idea of when, or if, they will have their jobs again.”

The goal of the NC Restaurant Workers Relief fund is to provide immediate financial assistance to the tens of thousands of cooks, servers, dishwashers, housekeepers, and others who live paycheck-to-paycheck, and suddenly find themselves in distress.

The AHP tagline is “Take a Moment: Look Inward, Look Outward, Look Homeward.” Novelist Thomas Wolfe wrote “Look Homeward, Angel” in 1929 about Asheville, and AHP has taken home to reference not only a safe physical place, but also a calm, restful, comfort that everyone needs. That fits with the company’s CBD products that soothe and satisfy and provide aid in stressful times.

Asheville Hemp Project is based on a small farm just north of Asheville that uses organic and regenerative practices.

The area, also known as the “Land of the Sky,” serves as the epicenter of craft cuisine and breweries, as well as health conscious businesses. The city is celebrated for its creative spirit, connection with nature and progressive ideals which are catalysts for the company.