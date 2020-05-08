Collagen and Aloe Vera Water

Jèn (pronounced zhen) launched the company’s new Collagen + Aloe Vera Drinks. By infusing water with both collagen and aloe vera, Jèn combines the best of these two popular ingredients. With 2,500 milligrams of marine collagen tripeptides per bottle, non-GMO, gluten free, fat free, aloin-free and made without artificial flavors, Jèn drinks promote beauty from within to help maintain young looking skin and improve skin quality by amplifying collagen retention. Choose from three flavors including Blood Orange & Lemon, Apple & Lychee and Peach & Plum. All flavors are gluten free and non-GMO.

Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera Drinks, SPI West Port

www.DrinkJen.com