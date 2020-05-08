Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites come in four varieties, including Peanut Butter Brownie Batter, Strawberry Sugar Cookie, Vanilla Birthday Cake and Vanilla Chocolate Chip. The indulgent treats are filled with Bubbies’ signature super-premium ice cream and wrapped in indulgent, safe-to-eat cookie dough. With only 130 calories per bite, these Bubbies treats are perfect for an anytime mindful indulgence. In addition to its premium ingredients, Bubbies’ Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites are gluten free, non-GMO and feature no rBST dairy.

Bubbies Ice Cream

www.bubbiesicecream.com