Love’s Opens New Travel Stops in Alabama and Mississippi

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has opened two new locations in Smiths Station, Ala., and Walnut, Miss.

The Smiths Station store, located off U.S. Highway 280, adds 50 jobs and 51 truck parking spaces to Lee County. The Walnut store, located off U.S. Highway 72, adds 32 jobs and 58 truck parking spaces to Tippah County.

“Love’s is proud to open two new locations for our customers in the south,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Opening our 15th and 16th locations in Alabama and Mississippi, respectively, means giving more customers the products and amenities they love to help get them back on the road quicker.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Smiths Station, Ala.

More than 11,000 square feet

Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza

51 truck parking spaces

60 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

Six diesel bays

Six showers

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

Walnut, Miss.

More than 7,300 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza

58 truck parking spaces

55 car parking spaces

Two RV parking spaces

Five diesel bays

Four showers

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

Visit www.loves.com/covid19 for updates regarding temporary changes to the company’s operations.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 split between the Phenix City and Lee County Board of Education in Smiths Station and $2,000 to an organization that will be named soon in Walnut.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.