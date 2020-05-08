Walmart Debuts Two-Hour Delivery

The company plans to make the service available to nearly 2,000 total stores “in the following weeks.”

Walmart announced a new delivery service, Express Delivery, that will get purchased items to a customers’ home in less than two hours.

Customers will be able to use Express Delivery for more 160,000 items, including groceries, everyday essentials, toys and electronics. The service will cost $10 in addition to the regular charge for delivery unless you’re a member of the company’s Delivery Unlimited subscription service, in which case you’ll just pay $10 for Express Delivery.

To get started, customers go to www.walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart app and search their ZIP code to see if Express Delivery is offered in their area.

Walmart said it has been piloting Express Delivery in 100 stores since mid-April. The company plans to expand it to nearly 1,000 stores in early May and make it available to nearly 2,000 total stores “in the following weeks.”

“We know our customers’ lives have changed during this pandemic, and so has the way they shop,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer. “We also know when we come out of this, customers will be busier than ever, and sometimes that will call for needing supplies in a hurry. COVID-19 has prompted us to launch Express Delivery even faster so that we’re here for our customers today and in the future.”

Walmart operates 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide.