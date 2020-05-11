Casey’s Launches Summer Rewards Program

Through Sept. 7, every Casey's Rewards purchase, after online registration, is a chance to win as much as $20,000 and an additional $20,000 for a cause in the customer's community.

Casey’s General Stores launched its new ‘Win-Win’ summer program. Now through Sept. 7, every purchase made using Casey’s Rewards, after online registration, is a chance to win as much as $20,000 for the customer and an additional $20,000 for a cause in their community, in addition to other cash prizes. Customers can also play Casey’s Instant Win game online every day this summer for chances to win free drinks, pizza slices and other great prizes.

“Now more than ever, we could all use a lift while also helping out our community and this program does just that,” said Chris Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Casey’s General Stores. “We want to help guests enjoy their summer and what better way than to give away our favorite products like pizza and drinks as well as cash prizes. They have the chance to win cash for themselves, but most importantly, cash for an organization that gives back in their hometown. Everyone wins when they shop with Casey’s Rewards this summer.”

Prizes available during the summer program include:

One Grand Prize: $20,000 for the winner and $20,000 for a cause in their hometown

Four First Place Prizes: $10,000 for the winner and $2,000 for a cause in their hometown

Six Second Place Prizes: $5,000 for the winner and $1,000 for a cause in their hometown

A Weekly $500 Cash Prize: One winner will be selected each week from May-August and receive a $500 Visa gift card

An Instant Win Game: Casey’s Rewards members can play a digital Instant Win Game each day to win free food, drinks and more

The grand, first and second prize winners will be selected randomly throughout the summer, and in addition to the cash prize for themselves, will win their town a donation to cause in their community.

Enrollment in Casey’s Rewards and registration online is required to play. Casey’s launched its rewards program in January, which enables guests to easily earn and track points on eligible purchases, in-store, online, at the pump or over the phone. As soon as a customer earns 250 points, they can redeem them in a variety of ways, including converting points into Casey’s Cash, which can be used to pay for items inside the store, redeem points for cents off of fuel or turn points into a donation to a local school of their choice.

Casey’s operates over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.