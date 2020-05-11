CStore Decisions’ Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with John Matthews, founder and president of Gray Cat Enterprises Inc., about what convenience store retailers can do now to prepare to best position themselves to thrive when the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Matthews talks about embracing the new world, which has been changed by the pandemic, and finding the opportunities it brings.
Podcast: Position Your C-Store Chain to Thrive When the Pandemic Ends
C-store retailers can gain control today to prepare for what's coming tomorrow, even during a pandemic.