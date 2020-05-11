Remote Cash Deposit

SafeDEPOSIT provides full scope smart-safe and currency recycler provisional credit and Armored Carrier managed services: electronic same-day credit of day total deposits to bank accounts of the client’s choice, any bank in the country; sourcing and management of the Armored Carriers necessary for scheduled cash pickups and change order deliveries; insurance on the validated deposit cash contents of the smart-safe or recycler; management of smart-safe or currency recycler hardware service and maintenance programs for term of agreement; standard and customized reporting tailored to client needs; online access for safe network reporting and safe user management; and 90-day risk-free test in any site.

SafeDEPOSIT Company Inc.

www.safedeposit.company