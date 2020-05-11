Superfruit Snack

Discarded, edible peels and overripe produce represent 15% of the 1.3 trillion tons of annual food waste. RIND keeps the skin on its slices of the most delicious, sun-dried superfruits to maximize flavor and nutrition and minimize waste. Flavors include Tropical Blend, Orchard Blend, Tangy Kiwi and Straw-Peary Blend — and come in two sizes (three-ounce and 1.5-ounce) SRP ranges from $3.49 – $6.99. A three-ounce bag of RIND contains as much as 14 grams of dietary fiber, representing 50% RDA in addition to 20% potassium and 70% Vitamin C, making RIND one of the most functional fruit snacks on the market.

