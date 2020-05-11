Yesway Partners With Acumera

Acumera will provide Yesway stores with proactive network support, outage detection and port-level visibility of all network devices through Acumera’s proprietary AcuVigil Dashboard.

Yesway has partnered with Acumera to deliver an end-to-end PCI compliant solution that will fully secure its POS systems and entire store digital estate.

Yesway also gains access to a large suite of Acumera apps that provide advanced security, remote access, store-wide monitoring and analytics, supported by Acumera’s 24x7x365 network operations center and its compliance tools.

“Acumera’s technology, services and team have become an extension of our IT department,” said Doug New, Chief Technology Officer of Yesway. “They are able to alleviate much of the compliance burden through their PCI tools, whole-store network management, and cloud-based dashboard.”

Acumera will provide Yesway stores with proactive network support, outage detection and port-level visibility of all network devices through Acumera’s proprietary AcuVigil Dashboard. In addition, Acumera will be deploying its catalog of security, monitoring, analytics and PCI compliance tools. Acumera’s app-based architecture will be instrumental in reducing the number of third-party connections and devices at Yesway stores.

“Forward-thinking businesses like Yesway are a pleasure to work for, as they leverage Acumera’s full suite of services offered by our patent-protected technology. Our team is proud to serve Yesway and is dedicated to their success,” said Acumera Chairman and CEO William Morrow.

Acumera’s new AcuLink Endpoint app will enable Yesway staff and third-party technicians to remotely connect to the POS, plus endpoint devices like ATGs and DVRs, in a manner that meets PCI requirements 12.3.8 and 12.3.9. This will protect network devices, increase operational efficiencies, reduce tech visits and expenses and lead to faster problem resolution to keep stores up and running.

Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and Clovis, N.M. Yesway’s swiftly expanding portfolio currently consists of 414 stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years.