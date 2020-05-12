Love’s Extends Pay Increase, Other Benefits Amid COVID-19

The company has also announced a new $200 bonus will be given to team members who work the month of June.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is extending its $2 per hour pay increase through June 2.

In addition, sick pay related to COVID-19 is extended through July 31, and free employee meals for all hourly store employees are extended through May.

The company has also announced a new $200 bonus will be given to team members who work the month of June. Customer-facing hourly employees at Love’s-owned hotels, Speedco and Love’s Truck Care are included.

“Our team members continue to work hard to help get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “The importance of their work isn’t going unnoticed by us or by our customers. We’ll continue to support them as they support those who are delivering essential goods across the country.”

The company first announced COVID-19 related benefits in March and then announced an extension in April.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 510 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.