Rutter’s Donates Over $50,000 in Food and Beverages to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

In 2019, Rutter’s donated over $400,000 in food and drinks to the food bank and plans to continue its long-term support of the organization.

Since the beginning of March, York, Pa.-based Rutter’s has donated over $50,000 worth of food and beverages to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in the company’s continuous effort to help support its communities.

With the donation from Rutter’s, the food bank is able to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The items donated by Rutter’s are packaged as meals to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for families in the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s program.

“Our company was founded in the food industry, so we understand the importance of providing our communities with access to nutritious meals,” stated Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “We hope our continued donations are able to provide peace of mind for local families during these trying times.”

“Rutter’s has been a longtime partner of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and we are grateful for their donations of food from their retail locations,” said Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “With so many families facing an uncertain financial future, we need to make sure that everyone still has enough nutritious food to stay healthy. Life-sustaining food donations from our retail partners like Rutter’s help us ensure that no family is hungry through this crisis and beyond.”

Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.