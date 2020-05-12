Strawberries and Cream Coffee

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co. is continuing its limited-time flavor program with its roll out of Strawberries and Cream medium roast coffee. Blended from 100% Arabica coffee, Strawberries and Cream offers a creamy vanilla body packed with notes of freshly picked strawberries. Delicious served both hot and iced with a little bit of cream and sugar, this new blend is ideal for consumers who want to savor a guilt-free sweet treat or those with special dietary needs. A six-ounce cup has less than five calories, is sugar-, fat- and gluten-free and available in decaf. Strawberries and Cream joins a long history of innovative, award-winning flavored roasts and more than 20 flavors.

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co.

www.barniescofee.com